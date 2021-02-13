Hosking Partners LLP Sells 40,794 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,794 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 2.08% of Scorpio Tankers worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 152,653 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE STNG opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

