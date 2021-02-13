Hosking Partners LLP Sells 44,497 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,497 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $141,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $138.06 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

