Hosking Partners LLP Sells 63,514 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,514 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.29% of Delta Air Lines worth $75,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 131.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.