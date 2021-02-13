Hosking Partners LLP Sells 66,798 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,123 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 66,798 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $50,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.23 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.