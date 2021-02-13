Hosking Partners LLP Sells 7,768 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Graco worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 344.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

