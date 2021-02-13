Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at $99,951,584.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 786,937 shares of company stock worth $46,667,115. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.