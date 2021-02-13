Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,072 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

