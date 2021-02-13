Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.13

Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and traded as low as $76.00. Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) shares last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 816,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.65. The company has a market cap of £90.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.19.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

