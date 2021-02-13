Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.15 Million

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $359.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $395.25 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.