Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.15 Million

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $359.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $395.25 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

