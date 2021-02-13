Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.08

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $13.97. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 15,537 shares traded.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

