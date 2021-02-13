HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

HOCPY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,544. HOYA has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

