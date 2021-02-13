HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce sales of $15.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.02 billion and the highest is $15.47 billion. HP posted sales of $14.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $58.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 billion to $59.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.43 billion to $61.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HP by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,408 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 8,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,416 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in HP by 2,388.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,501 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

