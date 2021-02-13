HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $2.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $8.47 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Shares of HTGM opened at $7.10 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

