HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.66 million and $6,772.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.78 or 0.99998535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.75 or 0.00572019 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.87 or 0.01104360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00243085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00078399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005499 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

