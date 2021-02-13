Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

