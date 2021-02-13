HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.61.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $527.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

