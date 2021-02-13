HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $445.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.55 and a 200-day moving average of $336.54. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $527.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

