Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.84 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $286.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.85 million and the lowest is $239.55 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $324.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.
HBM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
