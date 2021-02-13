Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.84 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $286.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.85 million and the lowest is $239.55 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $324.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

