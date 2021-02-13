Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.90 ($32.82).

A number of research firms have commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of BOSS opened at €28.67 ($33.73) on Friday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €45.37 ($53.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.81 and a 200 day moving average of €24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

