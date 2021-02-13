Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Stock Price Up 35.9%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)’s share price rose 35.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 249,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 50,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

