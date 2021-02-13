Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.69 million and $106,634.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

HMQ is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars.

