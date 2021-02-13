Humanscape Trading 48.8% Higher This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $250,282.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

