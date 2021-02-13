HUNT Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00284221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00090129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00088947 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,380.73 or 1.00510562 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062899 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.