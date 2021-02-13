Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.07

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.07 and traded as high as $223.40. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $223.20, with a volume of 168,034 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £368.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

