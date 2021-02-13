Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 335.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Huntington Bancshares worth $34,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments now owns 65,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.45 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

