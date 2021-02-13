HUSD (HUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $141.74 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $507.33 million and $141.74 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.01058111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.98 or 0.05554765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 507,535,175 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

