Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $230,284.75 and approximately $8,254.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00371499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

