HYCON Price Tops $0.0019 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. HYCON has a market cap of $4.46 million and $3.89 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00081102 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,018,278,393 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,303,871 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

HYCON Coin Trading

