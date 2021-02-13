Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $609,760.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

