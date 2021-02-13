Hyper Speed Network Market Capitalization Achieves $20,679.98 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $20,679.98 and $8.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 78.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.89 or 0.01079201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.07 or 0.05634862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019301 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

Hyper Speed Network is a coin. Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link . Hyper Speed Network’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019 . The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

