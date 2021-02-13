HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $49,390.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00274421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00089234 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.30 or 0.98770277 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

