HyperExchange Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $20,148.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.