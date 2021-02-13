Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires 8,490 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

