Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires 9,640 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 6.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $86,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $591.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $544.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

