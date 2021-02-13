Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,000. Roku makes up about 1.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Roku by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.60 and its 200 day moving average is $261.19. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $484.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

