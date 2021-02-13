Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,477,000. Airbnb accounts for about 1.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.68. 3,041,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,521. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.84.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.