Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 5.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

