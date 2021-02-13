Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

