Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Purchases 2,590 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 16.3% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $230,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 332.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 488.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 376.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $816.12. 23,768,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,906,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $804.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

