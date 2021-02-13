Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.75. 2,096,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

