Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Sells 41,082 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,082 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 6.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $97,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded up $13.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.37. 11,882,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

