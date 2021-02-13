Hyperion (HYN) One Day Volume Tops $29,651.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $29,651.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 164,295,146 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.