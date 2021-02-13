HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,248.93

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $17,248.93 and approximately $2,825.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

