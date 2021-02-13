I/O Coin Price Tops $0.15 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.85 million and $10,126.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.50 or 0.00530494 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032442 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $949.17 or 0.02002091 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,691,609 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

