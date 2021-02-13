Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the January 14th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
