Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the January 14th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

