IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.32. IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

