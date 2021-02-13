IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.31

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $9.53. IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 8,113 shares.

IBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian lifted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.56 million and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

