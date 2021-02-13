ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $87.94.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

