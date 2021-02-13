ichi.farm Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00281799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00092262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00090752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088152 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,926.17 or 0.99572240 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00063017 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

