ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00008832 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,723.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

ICHI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

